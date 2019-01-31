Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Thousands of Belgian teens skip school for 4th climate march

January 31, 2019 4:21 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

BRUSSELS (AP) — Thousands of teenagers in Belgium skipped school for the fourth week in a row Thursday in an attempt to push authorities into providing better protection for the world’s climate.

Police say the march through Brussels drew at least 12,500 students, and another march in eastern Liege had at least as many protesters as the youth movement spread further across the country. In Leuven, close to Brussels, there were more than 3,000 protesters, including many primary school pupils.

The sustained success of the marches comes despite some school measures to dissuade students who continue to stay away every Thursday. It started with a few thousand four weeks ago and swelled to 35,000 last week.

The protests have kept a focus on climate change as a political pressure point before national and European Union elections, after 70,000 demonstrators held a climate march through Brussels on Sunday.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

“They left us a planet in a bad shape so it is our job to change that,” said 17-year-old student Manon Wilmart. “But we can do it. We are younger and we know that we can do it. we are in the mood to change the climate, to change everything.”

On top of the student march itself, about 3,400 academics also published an open letter in support of the grassroots movement.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Science News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|4 2019 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
2|5 30th Annual SO/LIC Symposium &...
2|5 DOD Endpoint Security Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy SEAL recruits participate in underwater training

Today in History

1984: Navy captain becomes first human satellite

Get our daily newsletter.