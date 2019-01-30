Listen Live Sports

Turkey: US Consulate translator convicted of terror charge

January 30, 2019 10:08 am
 
ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s official news agency says a Turkish citizen who worked as a translator for the U.S. Consulate in Adana was convicted on terror charges but will be freed from prison.

Anadolu news agency said a Turkish court on Wednesday convicted Hamza Ulucay of “knowingly and willingly aiding an armed terror organization.” The court sentenced Ulucay to 4 ½ years in prison, but released him with credit for the nearly two years he spent in detention.

Ulucay was arrested in February 2017 for alleged links to outlawed Kurdish militants.

The top American diplomat in Ankara, Chargé d’Affaires Jeffrey M. Hovenier, attended Wednesday’s court hearing along with other U.S. officials.

Two other local consular employees are under investigation in Turkey.

