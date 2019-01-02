Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

UK minister questions asylum claims by migrants from the sea

January 2, 2019 8:58 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Home Secretary has questioned whether migrants trying to enter England from France by taking small boats across the English Channel are genuine asylum-seekers.

Minister Sajid Javid said Wednesday during a visit to the coastal city of Dover that almost all the migrants who make the risky crossing seek asylum in Britain even though they are coming from France. He noted that France is regarded as a safe location.

Javid says “if you are a genuine asylum-seeker, why have you not sought asylum in the first safe country that you arrived in?”

Javid says about 230 migrants tried to cross the English Channel in December alone. He has called the rise a “major incident” and has redeployed two Border Force vessels to deter such crossings.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 NCSE 2019
1|8 Bringing Disruptive Technology to the...
1|8 Small Business Breakfast
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

New sailors celebrate graduating Navy bootcamp

Today in History

1815: Jackson receives victory in Battle of New Orleans