Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Ukraine OKs property law that could affect 12,000 churches

January 17, 2019 7:40 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MINSK, Belarus (AP) — Ukraine’s parliament has adopted a bill spelling out procedures for transferring church property after a new unified Ukrainian church was granted independence.

The Ecumenical Patriarch of Constantinople earlier this month granted independence to a new Ukrainian Orthodox Church, formally severing its centuries-long ties with the Russian Orthodox Church.

The Ukrainian parliament Thursday voted for a bill that spells out the procedures for transferring church property if a parish decides to join a new church. The bill has yet to be signed by the president.

The bill could potentially affect some 12,000 churches in Ukraine and vast amounts of property.

        Insight by Citrix Public Sector: Federal practitioners describe multi-cloud security in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The final draft allows those who oppose joining the new Ukrainian church to rent the church properties for their own rites.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|22 SBA 8(a) Business Development Program...
1|22 The Embassy/Defense Attach Luncheon...
1|23 Overcoming the Challenges of Cloud...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines participate in a live-fire exercise aboard ship

Today in History

1946: Creation of the Central Intelligence Group, predecessor to CIA