Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Union calls strike by security staff at Berlin airports

January 5, 2019 5:58 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BERLIN (AP) — A German labor union is calling on security staff at Berlin’s two airports to stage a strike Monday amid ongoing pay negotiations.

The ver.di union said Saturday it’s urging workers to join a four-hour walkout starting at 5 a.m. (0400 GMT) that is likely to cause disruptions for airline passengers.

The strike will affect both the capital’s Tegel and Schoenefeld airports.

Ver.di says employers “provoked” the strike by offering a pay increase of 2 percent over two years.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The union wants hourly pay for all workers conducting security checks to rise to 20 ($22.81) euros. The employers association BDLS says this could amount to an increase of 30 percent in some cases.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|11 Develop a Marketing Plan for Small...
1|15 5th Annual Defense Research and...
1|16 Public Relations 101
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

India Company practice drill evaluation on Parris Island

Today in History

1908: Grand Canyon declared a national monument