Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

US airstrike in Somalia kills 10 al-Shabab extremists

January 3, 2019 10:30 am
 
< a min read
Share       

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The U.S. military says it has carried out an airstrike in southwestern Somalia that killed 10 members of the al-Shabab extremist group.

The U.S. Africa Command statement says the airstrike occurred Wednesday near Dheerow Sanle to “diminish al-Shabab’s freedom of movement and to increase pressure on the terrorist network.”

The statement says no civilians were injured or killed.

This is the first reported U.S. airstrike of the year in Somalia. The U.S. carried out at least 47 such strikes last year in the Horn of Africa nation.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab continues to control large parts of the country’s southern and central regions and carry out deadly bombings against high-profile targets in the capital, Mogadishu.

The U.S. has sharply increased the number of airstrikes since President Donald Trump took office.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 NCSE 2019
1|10 NDIA Washington, D.C. Chapter Defense...
1|15 5th Annual Defense Research and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US Air Force Thunderbirds train for 2019 show

Today in History

1861: William Seward becomes Secretary of State