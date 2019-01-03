Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

US officials discuss Turkey’s request for cleric’s return

January 3, 2019 5:24 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s state-run news agency says a U.S. delegation is meeting Turkish officials to discuss a long-standing Turkish request for the extradition of Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen who is accused of being behind the failed coup in 2016.

Anadolu Agency said Thursday that the delegation, which includes FBI officials, will meet with officials from Turkey’s foreign, justice and interior ministries. Hurriyet newspaper said the delegation is also expected to talk to a top suspect accused of leading the coup from an air base in Ankara.

Turkey has demanded the extradition of Gulen, who lives in self-imposed exile in Saylorsburg, Pennsylvania. Gulen denies involvement in the coup attempt that killed more than 250 people.

Since the coup, Turkey has arrested or dismissed tens of thousands of people with links to Gulen’s movement.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 NCSE 2019
1|10 NDIA Washington, D.C. Chapter Defense...
1|15 5th Annual Defense Research and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine recruits maneuver through obstacle course

Today in History

1952: Truman warns of Cold War dangers in Union address