Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

US says Congo’s 20 days without internet ’20 days too many’

January 19, 2019 6:39 am
 
< a min read
Share       

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The United States ambassador to Congo says 20 days without internet in the country are “20 days too many” and that access cut off just after the disputed presidential election “needs to be restored now.”

Ambassador Mike Hammer isn’t the only diplomat in Congo expressing frustration. British Ambassador John Murton has been tweeting regular reminders of the shutdown, saying on Friday that “this poses problems for hospitals, universities, commerce.”

Internet service in Congo has been cut off since Dec. 31 in a likely attempt to dampen speculation about the election results. The Constitutional Court could rule as early as Saturday on a challenge to the results filed by declared runner-up Martin Fayulu.

Zimbabwe has joined Congo in cutting off internet service in recent days amid a crackdown there on protests.

        Insight by Citrix Public Sector: Federal practitioners describe multi-cloud security in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Technology News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|28 12th Operational Energy Summit
1|28 ICIT Winter GOVSummit
1|28 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor directs operation of the stern gate aboard ship

Today in History

1961: JFK first president to hold live televised news conference