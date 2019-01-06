Listen Live Sports

Women of French yellow vest group counter violent image

January 6, 2019 12:18 pm
 
PARIS (AP) — Several hundred women wearing yellow vests have marched through Paris in a bid to restore a peaceful image to the grassroots protest movement, a day after demonstrations veered once more into violence.

Some women carried yellow balloons during Saturday’s march from the Place de la Bastille to the Opera Garnier. At one point, they fell to their knees in a minute of silence for the 10 people killed and many others injured since the movement began in mid-November.

Women also marched in other cities around France.

The movement is losing wind with repeated violence at weekly demonstrations.

Some women tried to rebrand the movement as peaceful through signs reading “I am your daughter” or “I am your Grandma.”

Protesters wear fluorescent yellow safety vests required in French cars.

