Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Zimbabwe leader angered by video of security forces’ abuse

January 28, 2019 10:09 am
 
< a min read
Share       

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zimbabwe’s president Monday said he was “appalled” by a televised report showing abuses by security forces.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa, on his official Twitter account, said was unhappy at the video, broadcast by Sky News, showing security forces hitting a man who had been arrested. Mnangagwa said he “instructed that the individuals behind this be arrested.”

A crackdown on recent protests over a sharp rise in fuel prices continued Monday, with witnesses, human rights groups and the opposition reporting abuses by the military, the police and ruling party gangs, especially in working class and poor suburbs across the country.

Mnangagwa briefly brought hope to crisis-weary Zimbabweans when he took over from longtime ruler Robert Mugabe in November 2017, but his rule has been marked by reports of abuse by security forces.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Defense technology experts share cybersecurity strategies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|4 2019 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
2|4 National Health Policy Conference 2019
2|5 2019 CompTIA DC Fly-In
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army's Combat Aviation Brigade prepares for Afghanistan

Today in History

1865: Lincoln signs 13th amendment abolishing slavery

Get our daily newsletter.