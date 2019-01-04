Listen Live Sports

Zoo elephants eat Berlin’s leftover Christmas trees

BERLIN (AP) — Berlin’s unwanted Christmas trees have ended their days as a festive snack for zoo elephants and stocking fillers for some of their fellow residents.

The once-a-year treats arrived Friday at the Tierpark, one of the German capital’s two zoos.

The zoo takes only fresh, unsold trees from selected vendors. It doesn’t accept trees from the public, which could contain chemicals or leftover decorations.

The elephants eat the trees themselves. Monkeys are presented with trees decorated with vegetables, and tigers get meat decorations.

