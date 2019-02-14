Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

11,000 march in Brussels climate protest

February 14, 2019 6:53 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BRUSSELS (AP) — Thousands of Belgian teenagers skipping school to protest for better climate protections have been joined by university students and grandparents for a sixth straight week of marches to keep pressure on authorities to do more.

Police say the demonstration in Brussels drew at least 11,000 people on Thursday.

The sustained success of the marches comes despite some school measures to dissuade students who continue to stay away every Thursday. It started with a few thousand six weeks ago and swelled to around 35,000 two weeks ago.

The protests have kept a focus on climate change as a political pressure point before national and European Union elections.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Science News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|22 Federal Data + ML Technical Seminar:...
2|22 AFCEA DC February Luncheon - U.S. Army
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US, Thai sailors participate in mine detection simulation

Today in History

1819: US acquires Spanish Florida

Get our daily newsletter.