Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

2 South Koreans arrested in Croatia trying to smuggle eels

February 7, 2019 6:47 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Croatian police say two South Korean citizens have been arrested after trying to smuggle about 252,000 live eels out of the country.

The two, whose ages are 38 and 47, were caught with the young fish packed in eight cases at Zagreb’s international airport on Wednesday. Their names weren’t given.

They were arrested because European eels are a protected species. Croatian media say their market value is estimated at 180,000 euros ($204,000).

Eels are commonly used in Korean, Chinese and Japanese cuisine and the dishes are popular but can be expensive.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Croatian authorities said Thursday the two face charges of “destroying protected natural goods.” They could end up in jail if convicted.

They say the fish were handed over to the Zagreb zoo.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|12 Nuclear Deterrence Summit
2|12 7th Annual Automated ISR and Battle...
2|12 Service Contract Labor Standards: A...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard soldiers train in snow for upcoming rotation

Today in History

1861: First military Medal of Honor action

Get our daily newsletter.