The Associated Press
 
World News
 
4 Iraqi migrants are missing at Greek river crossing

February 2, 2019 1:39 pm
 
THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Greek police say four migrants, including three girls, are missing since an inflatable boat they used to cross a river from Turkey into Greece was punctured by a tree branch

Police found eight Iraqi migrants — five adults, two boys and a girl — on a rock outcropping in the middle of the Evros River, which divides Greece and Turkey. On questioning, police were told that a tree branch had punctured the migrants’ inflatable boat and that four of the original 12 passengers were missing.

A police search has recovered the boat with the migrants’ belongings, but there have been no signs of the missing. The father of the three girls is among the survivors, as are two of their siblings, a girl and a boy.

