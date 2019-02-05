Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

5 dead, unknown number trapped after South Africa mine blast

February 7, 2019 8:45 am
 
< a min read
Share       

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — At least five people are dead and an unknown number are trapped underground after an explosion at a non-operational coal mine in South Africa.

The Department of Mineral Resources said Thursday that five bodies had been retrieved from a shaft at the Gloria mine in Mpumalanga province, about two hours east of Johannesburg.

Police have declared the area a crime scene.

Survivors told a local newspaper that a group had entered the mine to steal power cables when there was a gas explosion.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The government says rescue efforts are “hampered” because the shaft is unsafe and not properly ventilated.

Mining is one of South Africa’s most important industries. South Africa’s Mineral Council, an industry body, says 84 miners were killed in 2018 in mine-related accidents.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|12 Nuclear Deterrence Summit
2|12 7th Annual Automated ISR and Battle...
2|12 Service Contract Labor Standards: A...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard soldiers train in snow for upcoming rotation

Today in History

1861: First military Medal of Honor action

Get our daily newsletter.