American fends off, kills suspected robber in Germany

February 12, 2019 10:47 am
 
BERLIN (AP) — German authorities say a U.S. Army employee killed a suspected robber during an attempted home invasion in western Germany.

The 43-year-old suspected burglar, who wasn’t named, was among four men who tried to force their way into an American family’s home in the town of Landstuhl on Sunday.

Prosecutors in nearby Zweibruecken said Tuesday the 41-year-old American father managed to fend off the men using a kitchen knife, stabbing one of them several times.

The robbers initially fled by car, but then placed the injured man on a sidewalk while his 51-year-old brother called for help. The younger man died, while the older was arrested by police.

Prosecutors say the American is being investigated for bodily harm leading to death, though authorities are considering whether he acted in self-defense.

