Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved.

 
 
Ancient site linked to Caesar’s murder to open to public

February 18, 2019 12:29 pm
 
ROME (AP) — A complex of ancient temples in Rome that are linked to the scene of Julius Caesar’s murder will be opened to the public.

The below-street-level temple ruins at Largo Argentina in downtown Rome is visible to pedestrians peering from above but closed to visitors. For decades, access was enjoyed only by a colony of cats, the cadre of volunteers fed them and, occasionally, archaeologists.

But Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi announced Monday that by late 2021, walkways will be built inside the site so tourists can stroll through the ruins. Luxury Bulgari jewelry-maker, which also funded the restoration of Rome’s Spanish Steps, is sponsoring the work.

The ruins include a stone pedestal from the Curia of Pompey, the meeting place of senators, where Caesar was slain in 44 B.C.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

