Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Belgian PM criticizes UN report on racism in Belgium

February 12, 2019 12:09 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel says he is baffled by a preliminary U.N. report that said racial discrimination against Africans “is endemic” in Belgium’s institutions and that the nation needs to apologize for the crimes committed during its colonization of Congo.

He says Belgium will await the full U.N. expert report in September but says the U.N. Working Group of Experts on People of African Descent has produced “a very strange report.”

Belgium’s actions in Congo have long been criticized as one of the worst examples of colonial abuse. Some experts say King Leopold reigned over the mass deaths of millions of Congolese.

But Michel told the VRT network that the story of colonialism “is not only about Belgium, but also about many other European nations.”

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 AFCEA Bethesda February Breakfast
2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|19 Small Sats Workshop: The Speed of...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

43 combat, flight officers receive their Air Force wings

Today in History

1977: Enterprise shuttle takes first captive flight atop plane

Get our daily newsletter.