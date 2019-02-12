Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Bill to create separate Russian internet gets first approval

February 12, 2019 9:40 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MOSCOW (AP) — The lower house of Russia’s parliament has passed the first reading of a bill to create a self-standing Russian segment of the internet.

Supporters say the proposal is necessary in case Russia was to be cut off from the global internet, but opponents fear the measure would lead to widespread censorship.

The bill proposes that all internet traffic to users be routed through servers in Russia — making VPNs (virtual private networks) ineffective. It also establishes an arm of the state communications watchdog to provide traffic control and routing.

Lyudmila Bokova, an upper house member who proposed the legislation, on Tuesday cited concerns that Russia could be cut off if the United States uses its new cybersecurity doctrine offensively.

        Insight by VMware: Export-Import Bank of the U.S. and U.S. Trade and Development Agency explore implementing a hybrid cloud solution in small agencies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Critics say the bill would create an internet firewall similar to China’s.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Technology News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 Small Sats Workshop: The Speed of...
2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|20 GovCon Enterprise Transformation
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen return from deployment in southwest Asia

Today in History

1792: George Washington signs the Postal Service Act

Get our daily newsletter.