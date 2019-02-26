Listen Live Sports

Bosnia police detain 3 people smugglers, find 19 migrants

February 26, 2019 11:22 am
 
SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Bosnian police say they have detained three people at two separate locations on suspicion of attempting to smuggle 19 migrants through the Balkan country.

A statement on Tuesday says two suspected people smugglers were detained in area of Tuzla, in central Bosnia, with twelve migrants from Iraq, Iran and Pakistan.

In a separate action, police say they detained one person Monday and prevented the illegal transfer of seven Turkish citizens from Bosnia to neighboring European Union member state Croatia.

Police say they used thermal cameras to locate the migrants who were hiding in ditches in the area of Corkovaca, near the Bosnia-Croatia border.

Thousands of migrants have been stuck in Bosnia as they seek to move on toward Western Europe. Migrants mostly travel illegally with the help of people smugglers.

