7 Iranian pilgrims wounded in shooting attack in Iraq

February 3, 2019 11:03 pm
 
BAGHDAD (AP) — Police and medical officials say seven Iranian Shiite pilgrims traveling in central Iraq were wounded when their bus came under attack by unidentified gunmen.

The officials said late Sunday that the bus carrying 10 pilgrims was north of the capital of Baghdad when gunmen opened fire.

They say the wounded passengers were taken to a hospital, including a woman who was in serious condition. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity in line with briefing regulations.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

