Christian Bale says he felt like ‘bullfrog’ in Cheney role

February 11, 2019 9:29 am
 
BERLIN (AP) — Christian Bale says transforming himself into former Vice President Dick Cheney made him feel “like a bullfrog.”

Bale has been nominated for a best actor Oscar for his part in “Vice,” which also has best movie and best director nominations. He and director Adam McKay presented the movie Monday at the Berlin International Film Festival, where it is screening out of competition.

Asked how he felt in Cheney’s body, which required an impressive physical transformation, Bale replied: “Like a bullfrog. Or sometimes he’s been described as a walrus.”

He added: “I built up my neck so I felt like I could take anything … I just felt like a bulldozer all day long.”

Bale said of the role that “it’s lovely to have a challenge … it seemed almost impossible.”

