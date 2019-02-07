Listen Live Sports

Congo’s new president on first trip to African countries

February 7, 2019 11:20 am
 
BRAZZAVILLE, Republic of Congo (AP) — Congo’s new President Felix Tshisekedi has landed in Brazzaville, the capital of neighboring Republic of the Congo, to start his first international trip since being elected president in late January.

Tshisekedi on Thursday was greeted by Republic of Congo’s President Denis Sassou N’Guesso and the two heads of state are holding closed-door talks.

Republic of Congo’s Foreign Minister Jean Claude Gakosso told The Associated Press that Tshisekedi’s election represents an “opportunity to restore strength and vigor in relations” between the two countries.

Gakosso is “hopeful” about plans to build a road-rail bridge across the river, linking the two capitals Brazzaville and Kinshasa, which are the world’s closest capital cities, separated only by the Congo River.

Tshisekedi will next travel to Angola and Kenya.

