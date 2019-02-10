Listen Live Sports

Crash victim says Prince Philip is right to give up driving

February 10, 2019 6:04 am
 
LONDON (AP) — A woman who was injured in a car accident involving Prince Philip says the roads will be safer now that the 97-year-old royal has given up his driver’s license.

Buckingham Palace says Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, has voluntarily surrendered his license “after careful consideration.”

Emma Fairweather, who suffered a broken wrist in the Jan. 17 accident, told the Sunday Mirror newspaper that “it’s the right thing to do. Undoubtedly the roads will be safer now.”

Philip was behind the wheel of a Land Rover near the royal family’s Sandringham estate in eastern England when he smashed into another car. Fairweather and the woman driving the car were injured but a 9-month-old baby was not.

Prosecutors say they will consider Philip’s decision as they decide whether to charge him in the crash.

