Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Czech Senate vetoes taxation of church restitution plan

February 27, 2019 12:58 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PRAGUE (AP) — Czech parliament’s upper house rejected a proposal drafted by Communist lawmakers to tax the compensation that the country’s churches receive for property seized by the former Communist regime.

The opposition-controlled Senate on Wednesday vetoed a previous approval by the lower house, which still can override the veto.

The nation’s churches have had some property held by the state returned, and they are also to receive around $3 billion over 30 years.

The Communists have been vocal opponents of the payment. The lower house vote in January showed their rising influence. The party is not part of the center-left ruling coalition led by Prime Minister Andrej Babis, but helped the minority Cabinet survive a confidence vote.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore IT modernization successes in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The churches strictly oppose the taxation and plan to sue.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|5 AWEA Wind Power on Capitol Hill
3|5 National Health Symposium
3|6 Continuous Auditing and Monitoring...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy band members greet crowd at Mardi Gras Parade

Today in History

1820: President Monroe signs Missouri Compromise

Get our daily newsletter.