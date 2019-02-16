Listen Live Sports

Danish woman nominated to head UN Environment Program

February 16, 2019 11:40 am
 
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says he intends to appoint Inger Andersen of Denmark as the new Executive Director of the United Nations Environment Program, which is based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Guterres made the announcement in a statement issued by his office.

Ms. Andersen is currently serving as Director General of the International Union for Conservation of Nature, a post she has held since 2015. She previously held various leadership positions at the World Bank and United Nations, most recently as the World Bank’s Vice President of the Middle East and North Africa Region and Vice President for Sustainable Development and Head of the Consultative Group of International Agricultural Research Fund Council.

