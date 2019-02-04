Listen Live Sports

Deadly car bomb blast in Somalia’s capital, say police

February 4, 2019 4:33 am
 
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A Somali police officer says at least seven people died in a powerful car bomb explosion in Somalia’s capital Monday.

Capt. Mohamed Hussein said at least nine people were also injured in the blast by an explosives-laden car parked near a mall close to Mogadishu’s local government offices, in Mogadishu’s Hamarweyne district.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the explosion, however, such attacks are frequently carried out by Somalia’s Islamic extremists rebels, al-Shabab, who are linked to al-Qaida.

Despite being ousted from the capital and most urban centers in south and central Somalia, al-Shabab continues to carry out deadly suicide attacks in Somalia and neighboring countries.

