The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Dutch company fined for exporting turbine parts to Iran

February 18, 2019 11:48 am
 
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A Dutch company has been convicted of illegally exporting to Iran gas turbine parts that could be used in the manufacture of weapons.

A court in the southern province of Limburg convicted Euroturbine BV on Monday of setting up shell construction companies aimed at avoiding Dutch export license requirements that were tightened in 2009. The Dutch company was fined 500,000 euros ($565,383) and a Bahrein-based subsidiary 350,000 ($395,800).

The Limburg Court says the shell constructions were set up “so that gas turbine parts could still be sold to clients in Iran.” The court statement did not identify the clients.

The company’s director, an indirect shareholder and an employee were sentenced to perform unpaid community service for their roles in the export scam. Their identities were not released.

