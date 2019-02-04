Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

EU, Arab League agree to disagree over meeting statement

February 4, 2019 11:15 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union and Arab League say they agree on tackling conflicts in Syria and Yemen or stalled Middle East peace efforts but were unable to approve a joint statement at talks in Brussels.

The organizations’ ministers were preparing Monday for a summit in the Egyptian city of Sharm el-Sheikh on Feb 24-25.

Asked about the holdup, EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said “common ground was there on 90-95 percent of issues.”

Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit pointed out that there were “more complications on the European side rather than the Arab side.”

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Mogherini replied: “I would say rather the contrary.”

Hungary objects to migration provisions in the statement, but the Europeans also want to avoid being seated around a summit table with Syria or Sudan’s leaders.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|9 NASED 2019 Winter Conference
2|10 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
2|11 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US Navy band celebrating 50 years of service

Today in History

1978: First radio broadcast of Senate proceedings

Get our daily newsletter.