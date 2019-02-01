Listen Live Sports

Fines may force Hungary’s nationalistic Jobbik party to fold

February 1, 2019 11:03 am
 
< a min read
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — The head of Hungary’s nationalistic Jobbik party says fines of nearly 1 billion forints ($3.6 million) meted out by the state audit office for alleged financial irregularities may force the party to shut down.

Tamas Sneider said Friday that Jobbik will hold an extraordinary party congress within the next few to debate the situation.

He says it’s clear Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s ruling Fidesz party “wants to put an end to Jobbik.”

Fidesz won a two-thirds majority in Hungary’s April election, while Jobbik has the largest opposition faction in parliament. Jobbik’s 20 lawmakers could continue as independents if the party itself shuts down.

The state audit office, which recently also fined other opposition parties for similar alleged anomalies, accused Sneider of trying to exert “political pressure” on its activities.

