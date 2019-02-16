Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Floors collapse at Russian university in St. Petersburg

February 16, 2019 12:40 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — Part of the roof and several floors of university building in Russia’s second-largest city collapsed Saturday, but officials say there were no casualties.

The Emergencies Ministry said the collapse at the Saint Petersburg National Research University of Information Technologies, Mechanics and Optics took place as construction work was underway. An investigation into criminal violation of construction safety has been opened.

St. Petersburg acting governor Alexander Beglov told journalists at the scene in the central city that 81 people were evacuated from the building.

“No victims, no injured,” he said.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

He said about 20 of those evacuated were foreign students attending a weekend class.

The school, known as ITMO University, is one of Russia’s national research universities.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Science News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|22 Federal Data + ML Technical Seminar:...
2|22 AFCEA DC February Luncheon - U.S. Army
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US Navy conducts surface exercises with German, Polish ships

Today in History

1819: US acquires Spanish Florida

Get our daily newsletter.