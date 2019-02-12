Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

French detain 2 in 2016 police couple killing in name of IS

February 12, 2019 6:10 am
 
< a min read
Share       

PARIS (AP) — A French official says two individuals have been placed in custody in relation to the investigation of the 2016 slaying of two police officers in their home in the name of the Islamic State group.

The official, who was not authorized to speak publicly, did not say when the arrests took place, or what role they may have had in the killing of the couple at their home in Magnanville, west of Paris.

Larossi Abballa stabbed the couple before police killed him.

The couple’s 3-year-old son survived.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 AFCEA Bethesda February Breakfast
2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|19 Small Sats Workshop: The Speed of...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

43 combat, flight officers receive their Air Force wings

Today in History

1977: Enterprise shuttle takes first captive flight atop plane

Get our daily newsletter.