French minister: Britain must hurry up and decide on Brexit

February 15, 2019 4:18 am
 
PARIS (AP) — France’s Europe minister is urging Britain to “hurry up” and decide whether it’s leaving the European Union with or without a deal.

Nathalie Loiseau said on RTL radio Friday that “it’s time for our British friends to decide whether they want to leave amicably or brutally.”

She said the EU worked hard to reach a Brexit agreement with British Prime Minister Theresa May’s government, and “it’s a little hard to understand that they can’t sell their own proposition.”

May suffered another embarrassing parliamentary defeat Thursday over her Brexit strategy, further raising fears that the country could crash out of the EU without a deal, a development that would see tariffs imposed on trade.

Loiseau said Britain should “hurry up” and decide for all businesses and citizens affected by Brexit.

