Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

French yellow vest figure on trial, new protests planned

February 15, 2019 10:47 am
 
< a min read
Share       

PARIS (AP) — A prominent figure of the French yellow vests has gone on trial in Paris for allegedly organizing illegal demonstrations, as the movement prepares for a 14th consecutive weekend of protests.

Eric Drouet was arrested for organizing demonstrations on Dec. 22 and Jan. 2 in Paris without declaring them to authorities.

He acknowledged he didn’t follow the rule, saying Friday he doesn’t consider himself a protest organizer.

The Paris prosecutor requested a 500-euro ($563) fine and a one-month suspended prison sentence. The court’s decision will be announced on March 29.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Drouet is a known figure of the movement, repeatedly calling for demonstrations on social media.

Yellow vest protesters are planning new protests on Saturday and Sunday in Paris and other cities to denounce French President Emmanuel Macron’s economic policies.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|21 Chantilly, VA Engineering, Technology...
2|21 TECHEXPO Polygraph Only Hiring Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US, Thai sailors participate in mine detection simulation

Today in History

1885: Washington monument completed, dedicated

Get our daily newsletter.