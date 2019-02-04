Listen Live Sports

German police catch suspect in Amsterdam watch robbery

February 4, 2019 9:03 am
 
BERLIN (AP) — German police say they have caught a suspect over the theft of watches worth some 125,000 euros ($143,000) from an Amsterdam jeweler.

Federal police said the 34-year-old Estonian man, whose name wasn’t released, was arrested on Friday evening as he crossed the border hours later after the robbery.

They said in a statement Monday that he was picked up in a routine check on a bus traveling from Amsterdam to Berlin as it stopped at a rest area near the Dutch border on the A280 highway.

Officers found 14 luxury watches, still with their price tags, and an air pistol in his backpack.

Police said the man admitted to carrying out the robbery some five hours earlier. He now faces extradition to the Netherlands.

