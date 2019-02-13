Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Germany charges 8 Albanians in 1.8-ton cocaine seizure

February 13, 2019 7:32 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BERLIN (AP) — German authorities say eight Albanians have been charged with smuggling some 1.8 tons of cocaine into Germany in banana boxes in an elaborate scheme to run drugs from South America into Europe.

Prosecutors in the Bavarian city of Landshut said Wednesday the men, whose names weren’t provided in line with privacy laws, face up to 15 years in prison if convicted of trafficking charges.

They’re alleged to have brought in cocaine from Ecuador hidden among banana shipments to Hamburg. Once the bananas were taken to so-called ripening warehouses around Germany, prosecutors say they then broke into the facilities and recovered the drugs.

Authorities were alerted in 2017 when several boxes of bananas still containing the cocaine turned up in Bavarian supermarkets.

        Insight by VMware: Export-Import Bank of the U.S. and U.S. Trade and Development Agency explore implementing a hybrid cloud solution in small agencies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Four other suspects have already been convicted in Hamburg.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 AFCEA Bethesda February Breakfast
2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|19 Small Sats Workshop: The Speed of...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen return from deployment in southwest Asia

Today in History

1945: US Marines invade Iwo Jima

Get our daily newsletter.