Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Germany: No former SS getting pensions in Belgium

February 20, 2019 11:09 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BERLIN (AP) — German authorities say no former Nazi SS soldiers are receiving disability pensions in Belgium, responding to concerns raised by lawmakers there.

The Labor Ministry said Wednesday that 18 people in Belgium are receiving war disability pensions but “there are no former members of the Waffen SS” among them.

The ministry checked records after the Belgian parliament’s foreign affairs commission responded to concerns voiced by lawmakers, agreeing “the Belgian government should ask Germany to end pensions for Belgian Nazi collaborators.”

When established in 1950 by West Germany, some 4.4 million people, both civilian and military, qualified for “victims of war” pensions.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

In 1998 a law was passed to revoke those found to have participated in “crimes against the principles of humanity.”

A review in 2016 found only 99 had been removed though 2013.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|28 ...
2|28 IC IT Day
2|28 AFCEA NOVA IC IT DAY "Achieving...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard trains recruits on proper flag-folding

Today in History

1998: Air Force flies first certified unmanned aerial vehicle

Get our daily newsletter.