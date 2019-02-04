Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Hamburg Airport staff strike forces flight cancellations

February 4, 2019 2:29 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BERLIN (AP) — A strike by the ground staff at Germany’s Hamburg Airport has caused the cancellation of more than 50 flights.

The ver.di labor union called ground staff out on a one-day strike starting at 3 a.m. Monday. The walkout was announced Sunday evening.

The airport said airlines had canceled 58 of the day’s scheduled 388 departures and arrivals at the airport in northern Germany by Monday morning. It said further cancellations and delays couldn’t be ruled out.

The union is seeking a pay increase for nearly 1,000 ground staff at the airport, including workers who handle planes, luggage and airport buses. It is seeking a 275 euro ($315) per month raise for all and says management’s offer so far is insufficient.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|9 NASED 2019 Winter Conference
2|10 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
2|11 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US Navy band celebrating 50 years of service

Today in History

1978: First radio broadcast of Senate proceedings

Get our daily newsletter.