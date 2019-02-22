Listen Live Sports

Hundreds of students march in Paris for climate action

February 22, 2019 9:58 am
 
PARIS (AP) — Hundreds of French students have taken to the streets of Paris to call for more action to fight climate change, one day after a similar march in Brussels.

Greta Thunberg, the 16-year-old Swedish schoolgirl who is being hailed as her generation’s voice on climate change, joined the Paris march Friday.

Young protesters marched in a joyful atmosphere chanting slogans about global warming like “1, 2, 3 degrees, it’s a crime against humanity.”

Morgane De Walst, 21, says “we defend our world, we defend our future and the system and the world we would like to live in.”

Thomas Mulliez, 22, adds “we continue polluting, big companies discharge junk in our atmosphere, and we are aware of the Artic melt … So something must be done.”

