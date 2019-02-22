Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Israeli acting foreign minister doubles down on Nazi comment

February 22, 2019 9:50 am
 
< a min read
Share       

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s acting foreign minister has doubled down on his divisive claim that Poles collaborated with the Nazis and “suckled anti-Semitism with their mothers’ milk.”

Israel Katz said in a live TV interview late Thursday that he did not regret his comment, insisting that “I, as a son of Holocaust survivors … have to tell the truth.”

Katz’s statement incensed Poland last week, prompting its withdrawal from a meeting of European leaders in Jerusalem.

The scrapped summit marked a new low in Polish-Israeli relations, long fraught over how to characterize Polish actions toward its Jewish community during World War II.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

In an interview with the daily Haaretz published Friday, Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki slammed Katz’s remarks as “nothing short of racism,” likening his words to those of a “radical extremist.”

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|28 ...
2|28 IC IT Day
2|28 AFCEA NOVA IC IT DAY "Achieving...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard trains recruits on proper flag-folding

Today in History

1998: Air Force flies first certified unmanned aerial vehicle

Get our daily newsletter.