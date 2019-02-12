Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Keep the volume down! UN issues guidelines for audio devices

February 12, 2019 11:52 am
 
< a min read
Share       

GENEVA (AP) — Two U.N. agencies want governments and makers of headphones, mobile phones and other audio devices to do more to keep down the volume they emit amid concerns about hearing loss in an increasingly digitized era.

The World Health Organization and the International Telecommunications Union on Tuesday presented new standards, or voluntary guidelines, for the manufacture and use of personal audio devices.

WHO says nearly half of all people aged 12 to 35, or 1.1 billion people, are at risk of hearing loss due to “prolonged and excessive exposure to loud sounds.”

The recommendations say personal audio devices should include software to track exposure to sound. They should provide ways to limit volume, such as through parental controls, and tell people about the safety of their listening habits.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News Health News Technology News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 Small Sats Workshop: The Speed of...
2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|20 GovCon Enterprise Transformation
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army air assault students practice rappelling from helicopter

Today in History

1792: George Washington signs the Postal Service Act

Get our daily newsletter.