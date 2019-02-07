Listen Live Sports

Kosovars call for justice for minor in sexual abuse case

February 7, 2019 9:44 am
 
PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Hundreds of protesters in Kosovo on Thursday called on authorities to jail a police officer accused of sexually abusing a minor.

Demonstrators gathered in front of police headquarters in Pristina.

The 16-year-old girl went to police to open an indictment against her teacher, who she accused of sexually abusing her in September 2017.

The girl then said that the officer abused her, according to prosecutors. She became pregnant and he threatened to publicize naked photos of her, local media reported. The officer later took her to a private clinic for an abortion, the reports said.

Authorities have charged the police officer with sexually abusing a minor and obstructing a pregnancy, and he is being held in custody for 30 days pending an investigation.

If convicted of both charges, he could face a maximum eight years in prison.

Authorities also said that the teacher has been taken into custody and charged with sexual abuse. Local authorities in Drenas, where the girl is from, 30 kilometers (20 miles) west of Pristina, have suspended him from his job pending the investigation.

If convicted, the teacher could face five years in prison.

Kosovo lawmakers have called for the police officer and teacher to be jailed, along with the doctor who performed the abortion on the girl. The doctor hasn’t been charged.

Llazar Semini contributed from Tirana, Albania.

Follow Llazar Semini on Twitter: https://twitter.com/lsemini

