Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Kosovo rejects EU idea mine should be part of Serbia talks

February 5, 2019 8:53 am
 
< a min read
Share       

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo’s government has rejected suggestions from a European Union official that a major mining complex should be part of the negotiations with Serbia to normalize ties.

A Kosovo government statement Tuesday said that an EU spokeswoman’s remarks to Serb state news agency Tanjug that the Trepca complex should be included in the talks are “unprecedented, unacceptable and thus violating the sovereignty of the state of Kosovo.”

The government said it was a “false issue that clearly aims at Kosovo division.”

Trepca, with Europe’s largest lead-zinc and silver ore mine, is 50 kilometers (30 miles) north of the capital Pristina, where most of the ethnic Serb minority lives.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Brussels initiated a dialogue in 2011 to normalize Kosovo-Serbia ties. Serbia doesn’t accept Kosovo’s 2008 declaration of independence by its former province.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|12 Nuclear Deterrence Summit
2|12 7th Annual Automated ISR and Battle...
2|12 Service Contract Labor Standards: A...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard soldiers train in snow for upcoming rotation

Today in History

1861: First military Medal of Honor action

Get our daily newsletter.