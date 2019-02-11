Kremlin: Russia’s political system a good model for others

MOSCOW (AP) — A senior policy adviser to Russian President Vladimir Putin says the nation’s political system will live on for a century and serve as a model for others around the world.

Vladislav Surkov said in a piece published Monday in the daily Nezavisimaya Gazeta that “Putinism is the ideology of the future.” He adds that Russia’s anti-globalist emphasis on strong national sovereignty is getting increasing traction worldwide.

Surkov noted that “the Russian-made political system is not only good for home, it has a significant export potential.”

Surkov, who oversaw the Kremlin’s efforts to tighten control over Russia’s political scene and currently serves as Putin’s adviser on Ukraine, predicted that “Putin’s big political machine is only starting to gain speed for a long, hard and interesting operation.”

