Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Macedonia raises NATO flag ahead of name change

February 12, 2019 7:13 am
 
< a min read
Share       

SKOPJE, Macedonia (AP) — Macedonia has raised a NATO flag at its main government building, as members of the alliance continued to ratify the country’s accession agreement.

Prime minister Zoran Zaev, speaking at a ceremony in the capital Skopje Tuesday, said Macedonia had achieved a “historic goal” in being accepted into NATO under its new name, North Macedonia. The country is expected to formally adopt the name later this week.

All of NATO’s 29 current members must ratify the accession, and Slovenia became the second country to do so Tuesday, after Greece, which has lifted its objections to Macedonia’s membership after the two countries reached a name-change deal that ended a dispute lasting nearly three decades.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 AFCEA Bethesda February Breakfast
2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|19 Small Sats Workshop: The Speed of...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

43 combat, flight officers receive their Air Force wings

Today in History

1977: Enterprise shuttle takes first captive flight atop plane

Get our daily newsletter.