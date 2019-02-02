Listen Live Sports

Meghan puts notes on bananas sent to needy women in Britain

February 2, 2019 7:21 am
 
LONDON (AP) — Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has written personal messages to women being helped by a charity that seeks to help sex workers break free from prostitution.

Prince Harry’s wife took the unusual step of writing the messages on the skins of bananas destined for the food parcels that would be handed out to the women Friday.

Meghan wrote sentiments such as “You are strong,” ”You are special,” and “You are brave!” with hearts next to them. She was visiting the One25 organization in Bristol, southwest England.

She said the messages were inspired after she learned of a program “this woman had started in the States on a school lunch program when on each of the bananas she wrote an affirmation or something to make the kids feel really empowered.”

