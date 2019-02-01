Listen Live Sports

Men convicted for filming sex on London subway train

February 1, 2019 11:50 am
 
LONDON (AP) — A porn performer has been convicted of “outraging public decency” after he and two other men filmed themselves having sex on a London Underground train in front of commuters.

George Mason was sentenced to community service and fined 1,000 pounds ($1,300) for the July 2017 incident on the Northern Line. The incident was reported to police last year by a man who saw footage on Twitter.

A second participant, Nicholas Mullan, was also given community service. Both men had pleaded guilty. Police say they have not identified the third participant.

Defense lawyer Howard Cohen said the men had faced a “virulent and quite disgusting campaign of hate” on social media over the incident.

Passing sentence, magistrate Lucinda Lubbock said: “We feel that this is a lesson to both of you.”

