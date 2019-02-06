Listen Live Sports

NATO announces summit in London in December

February 6, 2019 4:47 am
 
BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says U.S. President Donald Trump will meet with his counterparts from the military alliance at a summit in London in December.

Stoltenberg said Wednesday that the leaders will “address the security challenges we face now and in the future, and to ensure that NATO continues to adapt in order to keep its population of almost one billion people safe.”

He thanked the British government for hosting the meeting, which falls during NATO’s 70th anniversary year. No exact date was given.

