Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

New anti-Bouteflika protests take place in Algeria’s capital

February 24, 2019 8:52 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — Hundreds of protesters have gathered in Algeria’s capital for the second time this week to denounce ailing President Abdelaziz Bouteflika’s bid for a fifth term.

Two days after major street demonstrations that took place across the country, police said some 800 protesters took to the streets on Sunday, answering a call from political movement Mouwatana, or Citizenship. Organizers said 2,000 people attended.

Amid a large security presence, protesters chanted anti-Bouteflika slogans and asked for more freedom before police used tear gas to disperse protesters.

Demonstrations have been rare in Algiers since the 81-year-old Bouteflika came to power, but the announcement this month that he would seek a new term in the April presidential election despite serious questions over his fitness for office has caused a public outcry.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|4 ServiceNow Federal Summit
3|4 Internal Audit 301: Audit Manager...
3|4 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army recruits complete confidence course training

Today in History

1961: JFK establishes the Peace Corps

Get our daily newsletter.