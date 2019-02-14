Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

North Macedonia declares mourning after bus crash kills 14

February 14, 2019 5:32 am
 
< a min read
Share       

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — North Macedonia has declared two days of national mourning following a bus crash that killed 14 people and left 30 others injured.

The bus carrying workers from the capital Skopje back to the central town of Gostivar plunged into a ravine late Wednesday. Health Minister Venko Filipchev, who visited a hospital Thursday where most of the injured passengers were taken, said seven of them were in critical condition.

Declaring the two days of mourning, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said: “I have no words that could be sufficient to comfort the families of our fellow citizens who have tragically lost their lives tonight in a severe road accident. We are filled with immense pain and sorrow.”

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 Small Sats Workshop: The Speed of...
2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|20 GovCon Enterprise Transformation
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army air assault students practice rappelling from helicopter

Today in History

1792: George Washington signs the Postal Service Act

Get our daily newsletter.